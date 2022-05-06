Submit Release
Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige announces $247M in capital improvement projects released in April

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige announced today the release of $247,385,979 for Capital Improvement Projects (CIPs) that will be administered by various state departments. These funds were released in April 2022.

“Building and renovating infrastructure remains one of the best ways to invest and ensure resiliency in our communities,” said Gov. David Ige. “Whether it’s for new single-family residential lots for Hawaiian Home Lands, financing improvements to the Kalāheo-Lānai-Ōmaʻo water system, funds for an orthopedic clinic and other service expansions at Hilo Medical Center, or improvements to schools statewide, all of these projects help build Hawaiʻi’s future.”

LINK HERE — List of Capital Improvement Project funds released in April.

 

