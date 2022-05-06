Ohio Media School Interns Cover Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2022 Inductees Press Event
Ohio Media School has built a great relationship with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, providing our student interns an excellent place to sharpen their skills.
I love having your students here. They are passionate and wonderful.”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 4th, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announced the Class of 2022 Inductees, and our Ohio Media School interns had the honor to be part of the press.
— Shauna Wilson, Director of Communications at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Ohio Media School has built a great relationship with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, providing our student interns an excellent place to sharpen their skills and create a great portfolio. While it seems like yesterday, this past October, our Ohio Media School interns enjoyed the unique opportunity to be a part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Week festivities for the Class of 2021. With events that honored these rock & roll legends and showcased our great city of Cleveland, our interns gained hands-on experience interviewing local artists at the kickoff event and then hosting their radio shows LIVE from the SiriusXM Radio Studio inside the Rock Hall Museum. Capping off a week filled with exceptional real-time experiences, our student interns were also on hand for the Induction Ceremony held live at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30th.
And now, we come full circle as the newest Class has been announced, and our student interns will once again be a part of the many events that will lead up to the Induction Ceremony on November 5, 2022!
Interviewing the Rock Hall’s Librarian and Archivist, Laura Maidens, in the infamous Garage Studio, Ohio Media School students Oliva Queener, Arrielis Serrano, Walter Martin and Mitchell Stanley had the unique opportunity to learn a bit more about the newest inductees, the events that will lead up to the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and some fun facts with a look behind the scenes.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame leadership team is dedicated to “bringing the museum's vision of engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll to life.” A strong relationship has been forged in that mission that provides our students with this fantastic platform to sharpen their media skills through real-world experience. Surrounded by the most incredible collection of rock & roll artifacts, our students meet industry professionals, expand their professional network, and capture some cool clips for their portfolio demo reels.
These exceptional opportunities are made possible through Shauna Wilson, Director of Communications at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With many of our Ohio Media School graduates working at the Rock Hall, Shauna is committed to our students' career growth. Real-time experiences build confident graduates, and as Shauna will tell you, “I love having your students here. They are passionate and wonderful.” Shauna makes each experience unique and memorable for our future media professionals.
In a full-circle moment, we return to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with a new group of Ohio Media School interns who will experience the grandeur of all the events surrounding the celebration of the newest Rock Hall Inductees. Congratulations to the talented Class of 2022 who have impacted rock’s legacy! Our Ohio Media School students look forward to covering the events that will lead up to the November 5th Induction. To learn more, please visit the Rock Hall website at Welcome to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame | Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (rockhall.com)
We invite you to get to know us. The Beonair Network of Media Schools, which includes Ohio Media School, Illinois Media School, Colorado Media School, and Miami Media School, is incredibly proud of our mission to provide ambitious students with hands-on training, excellence in education, and meaningful internship experiences that will best prepare them to achieve their goals at graduation. Our diploma programs include Radio & TV Broadcasting, Digital Media Production, Audio Production, Film & Video Production, Sports Broadcasting, and Media Sales and Marketing. Each program is designed to deliver excellence in education and the opportunity for our students to intern to gain real-time experience to complement the curriculum. Our schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), which the U.S. Department of Education recognizes.
To learn more about our programs and connect with our career-ready graduates, please contact National Employer Representative Lynda Leciejewski.
LLeciejewski
234.203.2768
John Girard
M & S Media Inc.
+1 216-503-5900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other