CDCR, Federal Agents Apprehend Offender Who Had Walked Away from a San Diego Reentry Facility

SAN DIEGO — Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and the United States Marshals apprehended Jonah Ledesma last night. He had left the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in San Diego without authorization on April 29.

Ledesma was apprehended on May 5 at about 6:10 p.m. without incident in the southeastern district of San Diego County by agents with CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He was transported to Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility and his case will be sent to the district attorney for consideration of escape charges.

Ledesma was received from San Diego County on Dec. 21, 2015, with a 13-year sentence for second-degree robbery with the use of a firearm. He had been housed in the MCRP since Dec. 28, 2021, and was scheduled to parole in July 2023.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the reentry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have approximately two years left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

Contact: CDCR Press Office, (916) 445-4950 or opec@cdcr.ca.gov