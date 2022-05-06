"Maine Voices from Civil War" is the Topic of Upcoming Program at Maine State Library

MAINE, May 6 - Back to current news.

May 6, 2022 Maine State Library

Maine Voices from the Civil War will be the topic of an upcoming evening program sponsored by the Kennebec Historical Society and hosted at the Maine State Library in Augusta.

What: Talk by author and curator Laurie LaBar about Maine people and their role in the Civil War.

Talk by author and curator Laurie LaBar about Maine people and their role in the Civil War. When: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 6:30 PM

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 6:30 PM Where: Maine State Library's temporary location at 242 State Street, Augusta, ME

Maine State Library's temporary location at 242 State Street, Augusta, ME Who: Open to the public and free of charge (donations gladly accepted)

Details: Many books have been written about the valiant role of Maines soldiers in the Civil War. In Maine Voices from the Civil War, author and curator Laurie LaBar examines the war from several perspectives, using the writings of Maine soldiers and civilians, as well as the objects they left behind. She discusses the aspects of a soldiers life and the possibilities that awaited them: camp, battle, prison, hospital, and with luck, safe return home. She also touches on the home front, the challenges that soldiers family members faced, and the ways that the war came home to Maine.

Kennebec Historical Society speaker, Laurie LaBar is the Chief Curator of History and Decorative Arts at the Maine State Museum. A former archaeologist, Laurie received her masters degree from the University of Delawares Winterthur Program in Early American Culture and returned to Maine to become a curator. In addition to writing Maine Voices of the Civil War, LaBar also wrote Maine Quilts: 250 Years of Comfort and Community, which is co-published by the Maine State Museum and Down East Books. Her August 2021 presentation for the Kennebec Historical Society about Maine quilts can still be viewed on the societys Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/KHS1891/ .

For more information call Scott Wood, Kennebec Historical Society executive director, at 207-622-7718.