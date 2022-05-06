Route 130 Tri-Boro Expressway Restrictions Begin Monday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 130 (Tri-Boro Expressway) in Turtle Creek and Wilmerding boroughs and the Municipality of Monroeville, Allegheny County will begin Monday, May 9 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions on Route 130 between Thompson Street and State Street weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, May 13. Crews will conduct work on structures at Patton Street and Thompson Street.

A long-term single-lane restriction in each direction on Route 130 is anticipated to begin on Monday, May 16. Additional details will be provided in advance of the restriction.

Work on the Route 130 (Tri-Boro Expressway) located between Thompson Street in Turtle Creek Borough and State Street in the Municipality of Monroeville will include asphalt resurfacing, bridge preservation, traffic signal upgrades, guide rail replacement, and other miscellaneous construction activities. Motorists can expect single-lane restrictions for the duration of the project. The ramps at the Patton Street interchange will have several overnight closures and detours for paving operations. Construction on this $3.36 million project is anticipated to conclude by the end of 2022.

A. Folino Construction is the prime contractor.

Please use caution when traveling through the project corridor. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

