PennDOT to Repair Potholes Next Week on 40 State Highways in the Philadelphia Region

05/06/2022

King of Prussia, PA – PennDOT maintenance and contractor crews will be working on 40 state highways next week to repair deteriorated pavement across the Philadelphia region. The roadways include:

Bucks County

Route 309, Hilltown, West Rockhill, Richland, townships and Quakertown Borough;

Kellers Church Road, Bedminster Township;

Deep Run Road, Bedminster Township and Dublin Borough;

Thatcher Road, Richland and Haycock townships;

Richlandtown Pike, Richland and Springfield townships;

Fretz Valley Road, Bedminster Township;

Narrows Hill Road/Center Hill Road, Nockamixon Township; and

Bethlehem Pike, Hilltown Township.

Chester County

U.S. 30, West Sadsbury Township;

U.S. 322, East Brandywine, Caln, and East Bradford townships;

Hibernia Road, West Brandywine Township;

Corner Ketch Road, East Brandywine Township;

Green Hill Road, East Goshen and West Goshen townships;

Pughtown Road, East Vincent Township;

St. Peters Road, North Coventry and Warwick townships; and

St, Mathews Road, West Vincent Township.

Delaware County

Barren Road, Middletown Township;

Cheyney Road, Thornbury and Concord townships; and

Thornton Road, Thornbury and Concord Township.

Montgomery County

Interstate 76, Upper Merion and Lower Merion townships;

I-476, West Conshohocken Borough and Plymouth Township;

U.S. 422, Limerick, Upper Providence, and Lower Providence townships; and

Route 309, Montgomery, Hatfield, Lower Gwynedd, Upper Dublin, Whitemarsh, Springfield, and Cheltenham Townships.

Philadelphia County

Interstate 95 and ramps;

I-76 and ramps;

Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway);

U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) and ramps;

U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) and outer lanes;

U.S. 1 (City Avenue);

U.S. 13 (Hunting Park Avenue);

Route 3 (Walnut Street);

Route 73 (Cottman Avenue);

Route 291;

Aramingo Avenue;

Rhawn Street;

Castor Avenue;

Girard Avenue;

Cecil B. Moore Avenue;

Rising Sun Avenue; and

Germantown Avenue.

Crews will restrict travel lanes on these state highways to patch areas of deteriorating pavement. Motorists are advised to be alert of this moving operation and to expect intermittent lane closures and possible slowdowns when driving near work crews. All activities are weather dependent.

As of January 1, 2022, PennDOT has used more than 5,250 tons of asphalt to repair potholes across the five-county Philadelphia region.

PennDOT would also like to remind motorists that potholes and other roadway concerns on state roads can be reported by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD or visiting www.penndot.pa.gov and clicking on "Submit A Roadway Concern."

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

