Southbound I-279 Parkway North Overnight Lane Restrictions Next Week in Franklin Park

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on southbound Interstate 279 (Parkway North) in Franklin Park Borough, Allegheny County will occur Monday through Friday nights, May 9-14 weather permitting.

Overnight single-lane closures will occur on southbound I-279 under the northbound I-79 bridge from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. Crews will conduct abrasive blasting and painting operations on the I-79 bridge.

The work is part of the $26.49 million I-79 improvement project. Future improvements include four bridge deck replacements, one bridge preservation, milling and resurfacing, preservation work on seven sign structures, installation of five new ITS signs, guide rail improvements, signage updates, and pavement marking installation. Crossovers will occur on I-79 in 2022 and 2023 for bridge deck replacement work. The majority of the project will conclude in the fall of 2023.

The prime contractor is the Joseph B. Fay Company. Work on this project will be coordinated with other projects in the area.

