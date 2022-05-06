Jovia FCU, Partners with Insuritas to Custom Build and Launch Comprehensive an Exclusive Digital Insurance Agency

One of Long Island's largest credit unions, Jovia FCU partners with Insuritas, the nation's only full-service digital insurance agency platform

Affordability, easy access, convenience, and quality of insurance offerings are some of the many benefits this new digital insurance agency will provide.” — John Deieso, President and CEO of Jovia Financial Credit Union

EAST WINDSOR, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westbury, NY and East Windsor, CT -- In a major move to advance its service and product offerings for members, Jovia Financial Credit Union, one of Long Island's largest and leading credit unions, recently partnered with Insuritas, the nation's only full-service digital insurance agency platform to design, launch and manage the delivery of comprehensive insurance services for Jovia's 209,000 members. The new embedded insurance agency, a credit union service organization (CUSO), will be wholly owned by Jovia Financial Credit Union. The insurance services platform and offerings are projected to launch in Q3 2022. The agency will be designed to offer personal, commercial, and ancillary insurance products, building upon Jovia's expanding, digital-first model.

"Innovation and value are two cornerstone pillars we strive to attain when developing strategic planning and new product offerings. We do a deep dive into discovery to assess member-need, and we determined that by creating a CUSO, we could successfully bring insurance services to our members at competitive market rates," Jovia Financial Credit Union President and CEO John Deieso explained. "Through Jovia Insurance, we can provide a variety of insurance coverage by leveraging the Insuritas innovative digital agency platform. The value we provide to our members is new cost-effective options that better position them to work toward their financial goals and mitigate risks. Affordability, easy access, convenience, and quality of insurance offerings are some of the many benefits this new digital insurance agency will provide."

Jovia Insurance Services will include more than 40 carrier partners and will offer products such as home, renter's, auto, business, pet, identity theft, travel, cyber, and professional liability insurance, among many others.

"Jovia Financial Credit Union is a forward-thinking credit union with leadership that keeps members' interests in mind. We are working diligently to custom design, launch, and then manage this full-service, exclusive insurance agency for the credit union and its members," said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky. "Through our relationship, the credit union will provide simple, seamless access to competitive insurance options to meet members' insurance needs. This will be done with a focus on delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time."

About Jovia Financial Credit Union

Jovia Financial Credit Union is one of Long Island's largest and leading credit unions, offering affordable banking services to Long Islanders for more than 80 years, bringing greater value through innovation. With $4 billion in assets and over 200,000 members, Jovia has 21 branches throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties. To join Jovia, eligible members must live, work, attend school, or regularly conduct business in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Existing Jovia members may also sponsor immediate family members or household members. For more information, visit www.jovia.org, or call 1-855-JOVIA4U.

About Insuritas

The Insuritas mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience where carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. The Insuritas meta-agency platform, deployed across a network of partners serving over 10M customers nationally, empowers financial institutions to leverage proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations with a broad array of insurance carriers to make highly personalized, digitally optimized insurance offers to their depositors, all within their brand. These strategies help further their commitment to the financial well-being of their customers while driving a critical source of non-interest income for their institution. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.