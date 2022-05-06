Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Shari Templeton

Maine DOE Team member Shari Templeton is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Shari in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

For the past 8 years I served in the capacity of Science Specialist which kept me in the thick of standards work, science assessment development, providing science professional learning and oversight of several recognition programs for science teachers, students and school initiatives. With the DOE’s recent re-organization to support interdisciplinary learning and a whole student vision, I have transition to the role of Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist and work with a small team to build out resources to support educators in this work.

What do you like best about your job?

Working with teachers and collaborating with state leaders from across the nation.

How or why did you decide on this career?

I started in outdoor education before filling a long-term sub position at a high school in Connecticut. I stayed on at that school while taking courses to complete teacher certification. In 1986 I moved to Maine and continued teaching high school physics, biology and forensic science in the Mid-coast. I loved working with adolescents, igniting or re-igniting that spark in them, sharing my passion for science education while helping them discover their passions. After 31 years in the classroom, I accepted the Science Specialist position at the DOE in hopes of making a greater impact on science education for Maine students in the twilight of my career.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

While the days of hiking and packing with my llamas are over, I still enjoy hanging with my last five geriatric llamas. In addition to my camelids, I tend a flock of 30 chickens, work an apiary with 30 bee hives, cuddle with my 5 cats and am sole caretaker for my 96 year old mother. When time allows, I enjoy sea kayaking, golfing, building projects and a good nap.