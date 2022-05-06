Hofmeister comments on new law that eliminates roadblock to certification, eases teacher shortage

OKLAHOMA CITY (May 6, 2022) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister made the following remarks today after House Bill 3658 was signed into law. The measure eliminates the requirement that teacher candidates pass the general education (OGET) portion of the teacher competency exam. “There are many hurdles in our state that have continued to deepen the teacher shortage – the OGET was one of those,” Hofmeister said. “This legislation will open doors to expand the teacher pool, ultimately making our schools better. I am grateful to the bill’s authors, Rep. Danny Sterling and Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, for recognizing the desperate need to knock down this useless exam and ease the teacher shortage in Oklahoma.” ###