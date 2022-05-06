Queens Student Gains Admission to University of Cambridge’s Lucy Cavendish College
I am certain Emilio Garcia will thrive at Lucy Cavendish College and that, beyond his own accomplishments, he will be an inspiration to his fellow students.”JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY, USA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Queens (NY) native, Emilio Garcia, 17, a Latino senior at the United Nations International School, has been admitted to Lucy Cavendish College, a constituent college of the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, for the school’s autumn 2022 semester.
Professor Dame Madeleine Atkins
With an interest in pursuing the study of linguistics and eventually teaching languages, Emilio currently speaks five – English, Spanish, French, Italian and Portuguese – and is studying classical Latin.
“I have always had a passion for learning the fundamentals of different languages, and I enjoy teaching languages to my non-English-speaking peers as well as to older students,” Emilio said. “During the COVID pandemic, I developed and facilitated a series of English classes for parents whose children were enrolled in The Child Center of New York’s Early Head Start and Head Start programs. It was clear to me that by enhancing the English speaking and comprehension skills of these low-income residents from Jackson Heights and surrounding communities, their job-related skills and confidence would increase.”
To deal with concerns about getting together during the pandemic, Emilio taught online using visual representation and other innovative techniques alongside more traditional teaching models. While his students were surprised by his age, the adult students, who hailed from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India and an assortment of Latin American countries, stayed engaged. “They found my approach to be easy and not at all intimidating,” said Emilio. “Happily most of my students kept up with their studies and became quite proficient in understanding and speaking English.”
Emilio visited Cambridge last month for a tour of the school’s buildings and grounds and to meet with the Director of Admissions at Lucy Cavendish College. The multinational immersive environment, where students live and learn with fellow students from more than 70 nations, is the hallmark of the Lucy Cavendish College experience and promises to be an exciting, nurturing and productive environment for Emilio.
The College’s mission is to unlock the potential of exceptional students, particularly those from non-traditional and underrepresented communities. “Our goal is to be a beacon for students from diverse backgrounds who together are representative of society as a whole, and who, at their core, are committed to making a positive and lasting impact on our world,” said Madeleine Atkins, President of Lucy Cavendish College. “At Lucy Cavendish College, our doors are open wide to students who exhibit leadership traits, determination and an enterprising mindset, and who are eager to contribute to the future of the organizations of which they become a part. We look for students who, because of their background and not despite it, possess the special sensitivity, sensibility and passion to succeed at their goals. I am certain Emilio will thrive and that, beyond his own accomplishments, he will be an inspiration to his fellow students.”
In August, prior to the official start of his first semester, Emilio will participate in an online onboarding program to become familiarized with the rigor of Lucy Cavendish College’s academic requirements. He will then take part in an in-person ‘Bridging Week’ to help him acclimate to his new living and learning environment and to assure that he has the best possible start to his studies and his time at Lucy Cavendish College.
About Lucy Cavendish College
Lucy Cavendish College is one of the 31 constituent colleges within the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. The College’s mission is to unlock the potential of students from non-traditional and underrepresented backgrounds who are driven by a desire to make a difference and who are committed to having a positive and lasting impact on society. Founded in 1965, the College is named in honor of Lucy Cavendish, a 19th-century aristocrat who was an activist for the reform of women's education. Originally an institution that transformed the life chances of mature women, the College decided to open those opportunities to students of all ages in 2020 and all genders in 2021. The College is truly a dynamic, inclusive and supportive global community with international students from 70 countries making up a significant proportion of the student population.
