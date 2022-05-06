Submit Release
Statement from the 29th District in Response to the Councilman from Hopatcong

Trenton – Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz, Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor Marin and Assemblywoman Shanique Speight released the following statement today in response to the comments made by Hopatcong councilman:

 

“In reading the councilman from Hopatcong’s words regarding ‘rape’ and ‘crackheads,’ the women Representatives from Newark have words of their own to share. First, the seriousness of the term rape should not be used so recklessly, it diminishes the severity of such an act. Furthermore, we are well aware that the term ‘crackheads’ is just a loud dog whistle. Now, it is time for us women to school the councilman from Hopatcong on the Fair Funding Education Formula. The current school funding formula provides every student the same funding per their classification regardless of school district. For years, 80% percent of school children were underfunded while 20% were overfunded. The bill referenced, S2, ensured that all schools would get 100% of their formula aid plain and simple.

 

“I don’t know to who he is referencing as crackheads because the S2 formula supports our children.”

