Author Ezekiel Jeremiah Delights all the Mothers in the World

Reciprocating the tender loving care mothers always pour out

PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—We are substantially a puzzle pieced together by the people around us, the environment we live in, our experiences, and our choices. From all the influences on our being, our mothers play a big, vital role in our lives.

The way mothers raise and guide their children, the values they instill, the love, care, and protection they shower upon—mothers will do everything and anything to give their children the best life possible and shape them into the best versions of themselves.

As it is mother’s nature and responsibility to be a provider, they become too selfless. It has always been them for us and us before them, but not too often do we mindfully reciprocate all the love and support they devote. Author Ezekiel Jeremiah beautifully writes It’s Always A Mother’s Day: A Dedication of Unconditional Love, a soulful collection of poems brimming with inspiration and affection.

It’s Always A Mother’s Day: A Dedication of Unconditional Love is the fruition of Ezekiel Jeremiah’s realization that many mothers silently struggle and bear so much pain and suffering. Mothers make hard but needed sacrifices, and they take all the stress in without anyone knowing how much they go through. The author hopes to share inspiration for every mom in the world by finding comfort in his words.

Ezekiel Jeremiah was born in Trench Town Jamaica, and grew up in the country (ST Catherine/Old Harbour). He got his writing skills back in beautiful Jamaica when he used to write love poems to the girls at school. He continued writing when he came to the US and came up with poems to do something special for his mother. The author draws inspiration from her, who raised him to be a strong man in this troublesome world.

This Mother’s Day, more than ever, let us give our moms and mom figures all the affection and appreciation they deserve for everything they do. Make Mother’s Day more meaningful with the delightful book, It’s Always A Mother’s Day: A Dedication of Unconditional Love. Grab your copy now! Available on Amazon and across major online platforms.

