Doyle Equipment Manufacturing and Riverview Manufacturing expand in Palmyra, investing an estimated $1 million and creating 30 new jobs

Doyle Equipment Manufacturing and Riverview Manufacturing, worldwide leaders in manufacturing dry fertilizer handling equipment, announced today they are expanding in Palmyra. This joint expansion brings an estimated $1 million investment, and 30 jobs, to northeast Missouri.

“Our state’s positive business climate continues to attract significant investment from leading manufacturers like Doyle Manufacturing and Riverview Manufacturing,” said Governor Mike Parson. “By focusing on keeping costs low, strengthening our workforce, and investing in infrastructure, we’re helping create quality jobs. The success of these two companies is great news for our state and Missourians in Palmyra and beyond.”

Doyle and Riverview’s project will add 80,000 square feet of production space to accommodate significant growth since moving operations to Missouri. It will also allow Riverview, manufacturer of Doyle equipment and parts, to meet increased product demand. Positions for the new jobs added range from production assembly, production welding, fabrication, machining, product design, service, maintenance, sales, and more. The expansion comes as Doyle Manufacturing celebrates 71 years in operation.

“By increasing manufacturing space for our Tender Product Lines and Automated Blending Systems, we will be creating new jobs in Marion County,” said Doyle Enterprises President Monty Doyle. “That means more people who will stop at local gas stations going to and from work, eat in local restaurants over lunch breaks, and shop at local stores when heading home. We have also seen more and more Illinois employees moving into Marion County.”

For their expansion, Doyle and Riverview used the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

Learn more about Missouri Works.

“We’re pleased to see both Doyle Manufacturing and Riverview Manufacturing expanding their operations and creating more opportunities for Missourians,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “This project is a testament to Missouri’s advantages, as well as the ability of our state’s economic development partners to deliver what businesses need when expanding. The growth of these companies will have a positive impact on their local economy that will benefit residents of Marion County for years to come.”

Doyle and Riverview’s expansion was also supported by the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC) and Marion County, among other public and private partners.

“Doyle Manufacturing has been a great corporate citizen for many years, and I appreciate the family’s continued investment in Marion County,” said Corey Mehaffy, Executive Director of the HREDC. “When this company moved from Quincy in 2016, it employed 85 people, and this new expansion will take Doyle to over 240 employees with 275,000 square feet of production space. An investment of this magnitude in rural Marion County is a real testament to the economic vitality of the area and will spur additional investment.”

About Doyle Equipment Manufacturing

Doyle Equipment Manufacturing is home to worldwide quality dry fertilizer blending, conveying, tending, and spreading equipment. Located in Palmyra, Missouri, directly on U.S. Route 61, the Avenue of Saints, Doyle is a four-generation, family-owned and operated company. For more information on available positions at Doyle Manufacturing, please visit doylemfg.com.

About the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council

HREDC works to promote financial investment in Hannibal, and Marion and Ralls Counties. For more information on the organization, please visit their website at hredc.com.