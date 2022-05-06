Submit Release
JCOPE Settles Public Officers Law Violation with CUNY Employee

The New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics (“Commission”)  today announced that it has reached a settlement agreement with an employee of  LaGuardia Community College (part of the City University of New York) for violating Public Officers Law by installing and running unauthorized software on a school computer and wrongfully using school letterhead in connection with a relative’s legal matter.

In the agreement, Luis Lozano, an Information Technology Assistant at LaGuardia since 2005, admitted that he put forensic analysis software on a school computer to analyze evidence for the relative’s case. In addition, he  admitted using official school letterhead, with his State email address as the contact, to seek payment for forensic analysis services in that relative’s case. The letter falsely implied Lozano was doing the analysis in his official capacity.

Lozano agreed to pay the Commission $1,000 to settle the Public Officers Law § 74 violation, for using or attempting to use his official position to secure unwarranted privileges for himself or others. Lozano’s settlement with the Commission follows his acceptance of a 7-day suspension and the loss of almost $1,500 in wages in a disciplinary action by LaGuardia Community College.

The case was referred to the Commission by the Offices of the New York State Inspector General following its own investigation.

To read more about this settlement agreement, go to www.jcope.ny.gov, click on the ‘Investigations’ tab, and then go to ‘Enforcement Actions.’    

