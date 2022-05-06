Law enforcement to target speeders on I-64 the week of Monday, May 9, 2022

Page Content

Law enforcement will be targeting speeders in the Interstate 64 work zone west of the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge during the week of Monday, May 9, 2022, through Friday, May 13, 2022. Law enforcement will be running radar and writing citations during the week in the work zone, which runs from the bridge to the US 35 interchange of I-64. The speed limit in the work zone is 55 mph. Police will be ticketing speeders in work zones throughout West Virginia as part of a targeted campaign to enforce work zone safety in the Mountain State. Police are teaming up with the West Virginia Department of Transportation to try to ensure that no one is killed in a construction zone this construction season. Last year, there were 889 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing five people and injuring more than 300. West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E., is committed to zero deaths on the state’s highways. The West Virginia Department of Transportation reminds motorists that fines for speeding and other infractions are doubled in work zones. Sixty-one WVDOT workers have been killed in work zone accidents over the years. A WVDOT transportation worker was injured when the driver of a pickup truck ran a flashing red warning signal in Weston on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The worker, Craig Howell, was treated and released for minor injuries after being struck by the pickup truck in a work zone.​​