Medical Affairs Launch Excellence MasterClass in London, 13-14 June
Two-day training program equips Medical Affairs professionals with skills, knowledge needed to plan and execute successful pharma/MedTech product launch
If you're a Medical Affairs professional on a launch planning team, or an executive looking to build your team's launch capabilities while engaging with other industry thought leaders, register today.”GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) announces faculty and agenda for MAPS Launch Excellence Masterclass, 13-14 June, 2022 in London. See full brochure for details. The immersive, situational-based, two-day training program focuses on key competencies of Medical Affairs launch planning that MAPS deems critical for the success of a biopharmaceutical or MedTech organization's next product launch.
— Emily Howman, meeting co-chair
"Through a mix of short presentations, Q&A, expert panel discussion and small working group sessions, the meeting covers launch strategy and execution, evidence generation planning, data dissemination and engagement, and organizational readiness," says meeting co-chair, Emily Howman, Senior Medical Strategy Lead, Envision Pharma Group. "If you're a Medical Affairs professional on a launch planning team, or an executive looking to build your team's launch capabilities while engaging with other industry thought leaders, register today."
By the time a pharma or MedTech organization is ready for product launch, thousands of hours and countless resources have gone into development. Meanwhile, patients are waiting for new treatment options. With a launch plan in place, society, patients and the organization all stand to benefit. Without a plan, even a promising treatment can fail to make an impact. MAPS Launch Excellence MasterClass helps individuals and teams ensure a plan is in place to discover and communicate the real-world benefit and value of emerging drugs, devices and diagnostics.
"After the last couple years, this is a great opportunity to meet with industry peers and expert faculty to discuss the key competencies for the success of your organization's next product launch," says meeting co-chair Arron Mungul, Director, Medical Capabilities (International Markets), BMS.
Whether you’re preparing for your first launch or your 5th – big company or small – Launch Excellence MasterClass will help your team upgrade existing best practices while developing skills that push your organization forward.
Faculty:
ARRON MUNGUL, PHD, Medical Capabilities Lead, (International Markets), BMS
EMILY HOWMAN, PHD Sr. Medical Strategy Lead, Envision Pharma Group
DANIE DU PLESSIS, MBCHB MBA Executive VP, Medical Affairs, Kyowa Kirin
FAISAL MEHMUD, MBBS, VP, International, Developed Markets, Medical Head, Pfizer
SAMIN SAEED, MBBS, Medical Director & Chief Scientific Officer UK, Novartis
OLEKSANDR GORBENKO, MD, PHD, Global Patient Centricity Director, Ipsen
KEVIN ASHER, PHARMD, Digital Health Lead and interim Head of Medical Affairs, Mundi Pharma
CLAIRE LINDSAY Global Director and Lead, Field Medical Excellence, AbbVie
DAWN, LOBBAN, PHD, Global Lead, Patient Partnerships, Envision Pharma Group
RAVI DEGUN, PHD, Partner, Life Sciences Commercial Access Lead, EY
IAN WINBURN, MBBS, PHD, Vice President, Global Medical Team Lead, Haemophilia, Endocrine In-born errors of metabolism and Transplantation, Pfizer
SALLY CHUNG, MBA, VP, Head of Market Access and Pricing, Europe, GSK
KERI HILDICK, PHD, Chief Strategy Officer, Perspectum
Program Objectives:
1) Understand the expanding Medical Affairs leadership role in Launch Excellence and how Medical Affairs expertise should be leveraged throughout the process to maximize value
2) Identify core components of a successful launch from a company and learn from external stakeholders’ preferences
3) Demonstrate cross-functional collaboration and alignment on shared goals and expectations when working across internal and external stakeholder networks
4) Support the optimization of tools, systems and processes to elevate organizational launch capabilities and readiness with clear roles and responsibilities for strategic and implementation objectives
Address current real-world launch challenges driven by an accelerated shift to digital and remote working through case studies and live discussion
About MAPS
MAPS is the premier nonprofit global Medical Affairs organization FOR Medical Affairs professionals BY Medical Affairs professionals across all levels of experience/specialty to engage, empower, and educate. Together with more than 8,500 Medical Affairs members from more than 280 companies globally, MAPS is transforming the Medical Affairs profession to increase its value to patients, HCPs, and society.
