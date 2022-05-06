ILLINOIS STATE POLICE OPENS ANOTHER KIOSK TO HELP WITH FOID AND CONCEALED CARRY APPLICATIONS

SPRINGFEILD, ILLINOIS, May 6 - The Illinois State Police (ISP) recently opened its fourth Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) Kiosk to help Illinoisans apply for and update their FOID card and Concealed Carry License (CCL). The Metro East now has a kiosk located in District 11 headquarters to assist individuals without access to online devices (computer, smart phone, tablet) or who are experiencing difficulties online. Illinois residents can visit one of four kiosks around the state to receive one-on-one assistance.

"The Illinois State Police has worked diligently to improve FOID and CCL customer service by setting up kiosk locations where people can get in-person assistance, and by working to eliminate backlogs," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "Currently, ISP is able to process all new applications within the state-mandated time frames."

Current locations and hours of service include:

Metro East Illinois Illinois State Police District 11, 1100 Eastport Plaza, Collinsville, IL 62234 Regular Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. & 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Northern Illinois Illinois State Police District 5, 16648 Broadway St., Lockport, IL 60441 Regular Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. -11:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

Central Illinois Illinois State Police Central Headquarters, 801 S 7th St, Springfield, IL 62703 Regular Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. & 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois Illinois State Police District 13, 1391 S Washington St, Du Quoin, IL 62832 Regular Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. & 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

All hours are subject to change.

Since June 2021, more than 10,775 customers have used the ISP Kiosks for help with everything from creating a web user account to completing, submitting, and paying for a FOID or CCL application.

The following is a list of services these kiosks provide:

Assistance with submitting name/address changes, renewals, and new applications online

Taking a photo and uploading it to the application

Assistance with correcting rejected applications

A publicly accessible computer will be available to complete online applications and make updates to existing accounts.

Due to the extended time it takes for kiosk representatives to assist people with submitting applications online, customers may be asked to return at a different time.

Other FOID and Conceal Carry License (CCL) Customer Assistance Options:

Login Assistance requests, including registration approval, existing user ID recovery, and password reset assistance should be sent to ISP.askFOIDandCCL@illinois.gov. Please provide us with as much information about yourself as possible, including your name, date of birth, address, FOID/CCL number, etc. in your email.

When checking the status of an application, customers should continue visiting the website or using the automated phone system. Customers can also find the average processing times for new applications on the website and through the phone system. If your application is "under review," please allow additional processing time. For an expanded version of the processing time frames please visit Firearms Services (illinois.gov). For additional information related to FOID and CCL processing, please visit https://isp.illinois.gov/Foid/Statistics.

For information related to Revoked FOID Cards and CCLs and Denied FOID cards and CCL applications, customers should visit the Office of Firearms Safety website at https://isp.illinois.gov/FirearmsSafety for further information, including required forms and checklists about the appeal process. Representatives from the Office of Firearms Safety will NOT be available at the Kiosks to assist customers with their revoked cards and denied applications. Customers will need to contact the Office of Firearms Safety ISP.askFOIDandCCL@illinois.gov.



To hear from Illinois residents about their experiences using the FOID kiosks, check out the ISP YouTube channel - https://youtu.be/QAJUH5-AFxw.