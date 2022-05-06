When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 06, 2022

Natural Organics, Inc., is voluntarily recalling four lots of NaturesPlus Keto Living Sugar Control Capsules 90 count, because it was found to contain gluten. People who have allergies to wheat or gluten run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. Individuals with Gluten intolerance may experience minor to severe reactions after consuming this product. This could include upset stomach, diarrhea, fatigue, skin reactions and more.

It was discovered during routine testing that the product contains gluten. It was subsequently discovered that a raw material that is normally gluten free tested positive for gluten.

Gluten is a general name for the proteins found in wheat (wheatberries, durum, emmer, semolina, spelt, farina, farro, graham, KAMUT® khorasan wheat and einkorn), rye, barley and triticale – a cross between wheat and rye.

The listed products were distributed nationwide to consumers, retail stores and to the following foreign countries: Kenya, Spain, Trinidad, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

The capsules are packaged in white jars and black caps; with labels having orange, white and black print bearing the product codes, lot numbers and “Best By” or “BBE” (Best Before End) dates are printed on the bottom of the bottle. The lots affected are:

NATURES PLUS KETO LIVING SUGAR CONTROL CAPSULES, 90 CAPSULES, Product No. 82004, UPC Code 097467820043, Lots 1362073, Best By 10/2025 and 1365200, Best By 10/2025; and

NATURES PLUS KETO LIVING SUGAR CONTROL CAPSULES, 90 CAPSULES, Product No. Ue82004, UPC Code 097467820043, Lots 1361754, BBE 10/2025 and 1364325, BBE 10/2025

There have been no reported incidents of illness or adverse reactions in connection with these products to date. No other Natural Organics, Inc. products are affected by this recall.

Natural Organics, Inc. has removed all affected products within existing inventory. This voluntary recall is announced in accord with FDA guidelines.

We are initiating recall notices to our accounts and consumers who received inventory of the recalled products with instructions for returning the recalled products and for notifying their customers of the recall.

Consumers who may have purchased affected lots of NaturesPlus Keto Living Sugar Control Capsules are advised to return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-645-9500, Monday – Friday, from 8:00 am to 4:30pm EDT.