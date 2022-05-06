Government Invests In Mental Health And Addictions Training For Community Based Organizations

CANADA, May 6 - Released on May 6, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $250,000 in funding to the Centre for Addictions and Mental Health (CAMH) to deliver training to Community Based Organizations (CBOs) who are providing mental health and addictions services through the health system. This new virtual training will help address the growing need for training in this area.

"We are taking another step to help people with mental health or addictions challenges," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley said. "Numerous Community Based Organizations have told us there is a need for additional training in this area to better equip them to help clients and we are beginning that process today."

Saskatchewan is providing a one-time grant of $250,000 to CAMH to provide up to 350 virtual training seats. Participating CBOs will be able to register their staff members for nine different virtual training programs. Programs will include topics such as learning about the fundamentals of addictions and mental health, motivational interviewing, working with families affected by multiple disorders and understanding stigma.

“Over the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant toll on individuals’ mental health,” CAMH Psychiatrist and Vice-President of Education Dr. Sanjeev Sockalingam said. “As we emerge from the pandemic, the demands placed on mental health and addictions services will continue to grow. Providing CBOs with additional training to address these emerging needs will empower them to increase capacity and deliver these much-needed services to more patients when they need it the most.”

The Government of Saskatchewan recently announced an increase of $9.5 million toward mental health and addictions treatment within the 2022-23 budget. With this new funding in 2022-23, the government has invested over $92 million in targeted initiatives in mental health and addictions since 2018.

