PennDOT to Begin Project to Resurface 16 State Highways in Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin next week on a project to repair and resurface 16 state highways in Chester County.

PennDOT's contractor will resurface 37 miles of state highways using bituminous material to provide a smoother riding surface for motorists.

Beginning Sunday, May 8, through Saturday, May 14, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled for milling and paving operations on the following state highways:

Parkersville Road between U.S. 1 Baltimore Pike and Route 926 (Street Road) in Pennsbury Township;

Rock Raymond Road between U.S. 322 (Manor Avenue) and Dowlin Forge Road in East Brandywine and Caln townships; and

Quarry Road between Valley Creek Road and Lancaster Avenue in East Caln Township;

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Other state highways scheduled for resurfacing through this project include:

U.S. 1 (Kennett-Oxford Bypass) between the U.S. 1 (Kennett-Oxford Bypass) bridge over branch of Tweed Creek and the Maryland state line in West Nottingham and East Nottingham townships;

Route 272 (Christine Road/Chrome Road) between Baltimore Pike and the Maryland state line in West Nottingham and East Nottingham townships;

Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) between Whartnaby Street and Park Road/Hill Church Road) in North Coventry, East Vincent, and East Coventry townships;

Swedesford Road between Route 252 (Valley Forge Road) and West Valley Road in Tredyffrin Township;

Pothouse Road between Route 113 (Kimberton Road) and Route 29 (State Road) in Schuylkill and East Pikeland townships and Phoenixville Borough;

Westtown Road between Old Westtown Road and Cope Road in Westtown, West Goshen, and Thornbury townships;

Newtown Road between Sugartown Road and the Delaware County line in Easttown Township;

Chrome Road between Barnsley Road and State Road in Elk and East Nottingham townships;

State Road between the State Road bridge over Big Elk Creek and Barren Road in Elk Township.

Spring Mill Road between Burnt Mill Road and Norway Road in Kennett Township;

Burnt Mill Road between Old Kennett Road and the Delaware state line in Pennsbury and Kennett townships;

Doe Run Station Road between Gum Tree Road and the West Marlborough Township line in Highland Township; and

Bradford Avenue between U.S. 322 (Downingtown Pike) and Glenside Avenue in Downingtown Borough and West Bradford Township.

Highway Materials, of Flourtown, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the $11.6 million project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

###