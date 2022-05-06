Construction is scheduled to begin May 9 on US 2 west of Berthold

BISMARCK, ND - Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, May 9, on U.S. Highway 2 four miles west of Berthold from mile marker 117 to mile marker 132. The project will consist of the construction of cross overs, asphalt milling, and concrete overlay.

Work will begin on the far west side of the project, with single-lane closures during the construction of the median crossovers. The first median crossover will be constructed at mile marker 120, the second median crossover will be constructed at mile marker 124, and the third median crossover at mile marker 132. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in either direction.

The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph outside of Berthold and 40 mph in town. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place.

The project is expected to be completed this fall.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

C O N T A C T:

Matt Walstad mjwalstad@nd.gov