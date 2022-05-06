Land Sweet Marketing Manager Job in LA Earn $500 Love to Shop for Good Gift Card
Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job and Party for Good #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
Co-Founder EcoDiva, Taryn Hipwell teaches girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact.
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps talented professionals land sweet jobs, generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow; and rewards shopping too.
Recruiting for Good is currently seeking a talented marketing manager who love to land a sweet job with a thriving company.
Candidate must live in LA, be vaccinated, work onsite 3 days a week in Pasadena area; click here for more details of job.
Land sweet job and earn $500 Love to Shop for Good Gift Card.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder "Candidates who allows us to represent them, land sweet jobs; and help us make a positive impact. A portion of each finder's fee earned funds mentoring program Girls Design Tomorrow! If you know, a friend who is perfect for one of our jobs, we're happy to gift you a $500 Love to Shop for Good Gift Card."
About
In Summer 2022, Recruiting for Good is Launching Girls Design Tomorrow with EcoDiva Taryn Hipwell passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
We create and sponsor the sweetest gigs for kids, employ moms for sweet gigs, and host the sweetest celebrations to party for good. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good receive personalized staffing solution services. Candidates are represented by passionate recruiting professionals who advocate on their behalf to land a sweet job, earn what they deserve, and party for good.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet creative contests, parties, and work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job, Kickass, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com
