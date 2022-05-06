The Legacy of Hope Foundation Acknowledges the Generosity of the Philip Smith Foundation
The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful to the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by the Philip Smith Foundation.OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful to the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by the Philip Smith Foundation. Thanks to their donation, the LHF will continue to produce education materials and exhibitions that speak to the rich histories and lives of Indigenous Peoples in Canada, as well as the abuses and impacts communities have faced as a result of the Residential School System in order to learn from past mistakes.
The Philip Smith Foundation is a private family foundation established in 1952 by Philip Smith, his wife Fannie and their seven children as a means to give back to the community. Arriving in Canada from Poland in 1907, Philip Smith started from humble beginnings, initially collecting scrap metal before establishing Smith Transport.
Today, the Philip Smith Foundation is comprised of over 100 family members and supports countless important causes. The LHF is very grateful for the donation and support of the Philip and Fannie Smith Foundation and the important work that they do.
“I am constantly inspired to continue the challenging work at the LHF because of the incredible generosity and acts of kindness we receive from Canadians such as the Philip and Fannie Smith Foundation. Together we are fostering Reconciliation and creating brighter futures for generations to come,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and existing intergenerational impacts of the Residential and Day School Systems and subsequent Sixties Scoop on Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) Survivors, their descendants, and their communities to promote hope and healing in Canada. The LHF works to encourage people to address discrimination and injustice in order to contribute to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples and to foster Reconciliation.
The LHF has more than 25 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curriculum for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
