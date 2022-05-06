The Legacy of Hope Foundation Acknowledges Fraser Group
The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful to the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by the Fraser Group.OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful to the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by the Fraser Group. Thanks to this donation, the LHF will continue to produce education materials and exhibitions that speak to the rich histories and lives of Indigenous Peoples in Canada, as well as the abuses and impacts Indigenous Peoples and communities have faced as a result of the Residential School System in order to address the harms done to 7 generations of Indigenous Peoples.
Fraser Group is a market information and research firm with a focus on the employee benefits industry. They collaborate with a variety of stakeholders to analyze and track market activity along a variety of metrics. The Fraser Group has generously donated $2,500 to the LHF.
“Fraser Group considered voluntarily adopting the federally mandated National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as paid time off for our staff. However, our staff unanimously indicated a preference for supporting a recognized Indigenous organization working to rectify the ills of our past. Our donation represents the company’s salary cost for one day,” said Ken Fraser, president of the firm.
“We are so happy and grateful to have organizations who have taken it upon themselves to take action to demonstrate goodwill and positive action to work toward Reconciliation. Together we will create a brighter future for all Canadians,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and existing intergenerational impacts of the Residential and Day School Systems and subsequent Sixties Scoop on Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) Survivors, their descendants, and their communities to promote hope and healing in Canada. The LHF works to encourage people to address discrimination and injustice in order to contribute to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples and to foster Reconciliation.
The LHF has more than 25 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curriculum for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
