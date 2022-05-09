HIP Video Promo presents: Veve C shares a breath of fresh air in "Breeze" music video

Veve C is ready to take on the charts with her album 'Veveology.' Her sultry vocals and quick-witted flow shine in the track "Breeze."

NEW WINDSOR, NY, USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No one knows you better than your family. For up-and-coming hip-hop artist Veve C, family is what has helped her forge an unforgettable sound that is ready to take on the top 100 charts. Her album Veveology was three years in the making, which was amazingly produced, engineered, and mixed by her now 16-year-old brother (STC Productions). The two creatives formulated chilled flows and futuristic textures that make for easy listening. She’s been curating her signature sound from a young age, spending her elementary school days experimenting with her dad’s studio sound equipment and developing a unique style that began with her song “Maximum” while in high school. Dedication to the craft is evident through her discography, offering fresh hits that balance the sensuality of R&B with the calculated bars of hip-hop. Veve C masterfully pens tracks inspired by her journey and important life lessons that resonate with any listener. She’s ready to bring her unique flair to the main stage with her single “Breeze.”

Veve C’s sultry vocals and quick-witted flow shine in her track “Breeze.” She brings something completely unique to the hip-hop scene, focusing on lyrical impact in a classy and sophisticated way. Her music has notes of some of the music industry’s favorites like Beyoncé, Missy Elliot, and Ciara, with a modern spin on hip-hop. The music video is a breath of fresh air, with stunning visuals that showcase Veve C’s rare beauty and peaceful aura. The shots highlight the duality of her extravagant yet humble lifestyle of being a multi-talented superstar, with shots of her blinged out in a pageant crown to relaxing in the bath with a mud mask. The song is about washing away the negativity and unwinding into a gentle, calming peace of mind. Let Veve C’s hypnotic vocals whisk you away into a daydream-like state in “Breeze.”

