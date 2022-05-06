Submit Release
Night closure of Ranchester Bridge on US 14 scheduled to begin May 10

Sheridan, Wyo – Residents of the communities of Ranchester and Dayton and local commuters should be mindful of a three night scheduled road closure of the Ranchester Bridge beginning Tuesday, May 10.  WYDOT and its Contractor will close the bridge from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. in order to place girders on the new bridge structure. The dates of the closure will be May 10 through May 12.

It was determined that due to the nature of the location of the bridge structure and the railroad tracks,  placing the girders from the ground would be less efficient and potentially create safety concerns.  The project area is quite tight and does not allow for the accommodation of the larger crane and equipment needed to place the girders without closing the existing bridge. These girders measure approximately seven feet in height by six to one hundred twenty feet in length and weigh up to 25 ton each. 

Detours have been identified for commercial and local traffic and to accommodate all emergency management vehicles.  Local traffic will be asked to utilize WYO 345 and Railroad Street in Ranchester, while commercial traffic will be detoured onto WYO 345 – Parkman Road to the Dayton cut-off - WYO 343 just east of the Town of Dayton.  

 

