New Online Resource Outlines Transportation Innovations, Resources for Municipalities and Stakeholders

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced the launch of a new online resource for the State Transportation Innovation Council (STIC) – www.penndot.gov/innovations – that outlines how all levels of government can work with PennDOT to implement innovations in their municipalities, innovations currently used in the state, and how the STIC innovation development process works.

"The launch of this new website is significant as it allows both our transportation partners and the travelling public greater access to information regarding the many innovations taking place throughout the commonwealth," said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards. "PennDOT has received national recognition for its innovation efforts, so to have several of our accomplishments showcased through this upgraded website is only fitting."

The recipient of the 2017 STIC Excellence Award from the Federal Highway Administration FHWA and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, the Pennsylvania STIC is a cross-section of various stakeholders, state and federal agencies, local governments, research organizations and industry partners that work together to forge an environment of innovation, imagination and ingenuity to pursue specific initiatives and their rapid implementation to deliver a modern and high-quality transportation system to the citizens of the Commonwealth.

Pennsylvania's STIC evaluates well-researched, documented and proven technologies that are ready to be implemented across Pennsylvania. Selected technologies, tactics, and techniques will be developed and promoted to become standard practice within the transportation community at the local, regional, or statewide level.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jan Huzvar 717-783-8800

# # #