Virginia Department of Veterans Services Hosting First Virginia Student Veteran Bike Ride Sunday, May 29 »

Memorial Day Weekend Event at Flowerdew Hundred in Prince George County

To Benefit Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, Open To All Riders

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will host the first Virginia Student Veteran Bike Ride on Sunday, May 29 at Flowerdew Hundred in Prince George County.

“Memorial Day is the perfect day to honor our veterans, including student veterans. The historic location and the beautiful Virginia countryside will be on full display” said Peter Wardell, the event coordinator. Wardell added, “All proceeds from this event will benefit the mission of the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF) to assist Virginia veterans and their families.”

Riders of all experience levels are encouraged to participate. There is no registration fee for veterans. The registration fee for civilians, family members and other non-veterans is $40 with all proceeds donated to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF) to assist Virginia veterans and their families in need. The first 300 registrants will receive a free event t-shirt.

Start time for the event is 9:30 a.m. EDT with all participants asked to arrive at Flowerdew Hundred no later than 9 a.m. The ride includes eight mile, twenty mile and forty mile options. Flowerdew Hundred is located at 1800 Flowerdew Hundred Road, Hopewell, Va. 23860. For registration information, please visit https://www.bikereg.com/virginia-student-veterans-ride.

Daniel Gade, the Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, said “We are grateful to the generous sponsors who made this ride possible. Virginia’s more than 713,000 veterans and their families benefit from living in the greatest state in the country, and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation is a great partner in our efforts to serve those veterans. After losing a leg in combat in 2005, I took up cycling. I’ll be doing the long route, but there are distances for any ability. It’s a great cause and should be a perfect day.”

Brinks Money, the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Student Veterans Association, Life Aid Research Center, Skratch, Oakley Tank Lines, Hyperlite Mountain Gear, and Trek Bikes are serving as generous sponsors.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits and provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two state veterans nursing homes, provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries, and operates the Virginia War Memorial. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.

About the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation The Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF) is a state agency established to support the interest of Virginia veterans and their families through programs and services offered by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. The Foundation provides supplemental funding for designated programs when state and federal funds are not available and depends solely on contributions from veteran and community organizations, businesses, grants and caring individuals. Each dollar raised stays in Virginia and 100 percent of all contributions made to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation go directly to veterans in crisis or in need of assistance. For more information, visit www.vvsf.org.