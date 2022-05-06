Public input meeting May 15 on a transportation planning study for Pacific Avenue in Medora

A public input meeting will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15, at the Medora Community Center (465 Pacific Avenue, Medora, ND 58645).

The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss the transportation planning study evaluating the long-term serviceability of Pacific Ave., connecting accesses, and the I-94 interchanges. The study will also evaluate a secondary/emergency access route to the Presidential Library/Amphitheater. This study will be focused on transportation goals and will be working in parallel with the Medora Area Planning Study for public and stakeholder input.

Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation and Civil Science, Inc. will be on hand to answer your questions and discuss your concerns.

If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by May 30, 2022, to Kyle Comer, Consultant Project Manager, 531 West Villard St., Suite 1, Dickinson, ND 58601 or email: comments@civilscience.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.

Additional public input meetings are scheduled for October 2, 2022, and January 22, 2023, in conjunction with the Medora Area Planning Study effort.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at (701)328 2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

MEDIA CONTACT:

David Finley drfinley@nd.gov 701.328.4444