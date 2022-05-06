Division of Small Business Launches Innovative New Website Service Designed to Support Delaware’s Small Businesses

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Small Business launched SizeUpDelaware this week, making powerful market research and business intelligence available to small businesses to help them succeed.

Small business owners in Delaware can now access industry-specific and hyperlocal information to help them grow and make smarter decisions using Big Data analysis. The research is individually customized for each company. By using the website service, small businesses are able to:

Rank their business performance compared to industry competitors Discover potential customers, suppliers, and better understand their competitive landscape Optimize advertising to target ideal customer segments

“Delaware is home to more than 25,000 small businesses that account for more than 98% of all businesses in the state and more than 55% of the workforce,” said Governor John Carney. “These businesses are the backbone of our state’s economy, and we want to equip them with as many tools and resources as we can to help them succeed. With the launch of SizeUpDelaware, we are empowering our small businesses to be able to make more data-driven decisions to better operate, succeed, and grow.”

“We are excited to launch this powerful new tool for Delaware’s small businesses during National Small Business Week. In today’s information economy, if you don’t have access to information, your business is at a significant disadvantage,” said Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. “The Department of State and Division of Small Business are committed to helping our small and local businesses succeed. They are the foundation of our local economy, employ our residents, create new jobs, and make our communities more prosperous places. Providing this SizeUp business assistance service is another way in which we are partnering with our small businesses for their success.”

SizeUp helps to level the competitive business playing field by providing small businesses with similar market research that typically only large corporations can afford to access by contracting multinational management consulting companies or hiring internal research analysts. SizeUp uses big data, cloud computing, and computer algorithms to deliver custom analysis for local businesses. The data comes from hundreds of public and proprietary data sources covering firmographic, demographic, geographic, labor, wage, cost, consumer spending, transportation, and more.

This new service is free for small businesses and available anytime through the Division of Small Business website at business.delaware.gov/sizeup-delaware or the SizeUpDelaware website.