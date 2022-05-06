Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 in Joliet to hold 2nd Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Celebrate Music from Illinois at the 2nd Annual Illinois Rock & Roll Museum's Hall of Fame
The event exceeded everyone’s expectations last year”JOLIET, IL, USA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 in Joliet to Hold 2nd Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
— Ron Romero-President and Founder
Following a tremendously successful debut event last year, the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 will hold their 2nd Annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sunday, June 5th, 2022 at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet.
“The event exceeded everyone’s expectations last year,” said Ron Romero, the museum’s Chairman of the Board. “The live performances and personal appearances from those associated with Illinois’ rich musical history really rocked a packed house at the Rialto.”
Artists scheduled to appear this year include Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon, who was inducted in the Hall of Fame last year. Kevin is returning to provide a very special induction presentation and performance in tribute to Gary Loizzo of American Breed and Pumpkin Studios. Also scheduled to appear is Dennis DeYoung from Styx, Jim Peterik from the Ides of March and formerly of Survivor and of 38 Special fame, the New Colony Six and many more.
The Class of 2022 Hall of Fame Band or Solo Artist inductees include Styx, Chuck Berry, Sam Cooke, Dan Fogelberg and the New Colony Six. Songwriter inductees feature Dennis DeYoung and Jim Peterik. The legendary John Records Landecker will be inducted in the DJ category, trailblazing WXRT-FM will be inducted in the Radio Station category, Gary Loizzo will enter the Hall of Fame in the Recording Studio category and Mercury Records, founded in Chicago in 1945, will be inducted in the Record Label category. Hall of Fame Inductees are selected by total votes cast each year by Charter Members of the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66.
The event will be held at the Rialto Square Theatre, 102 North Chicago Street in downtown Joliet. Doors will open at 4:00pm and the show begins at 5:00pm. Ticket prices are $68.50, $58.50 and $48.50. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and links on the museum’s website at www.RoadToRock.org.
The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 is committed to preserving the rich history and contributions of musicians, performers and industry leaders who have impacted the music world and embodied the creative spirit of Illinois. We strive to inform, engage, and inspire our visitors through exhibits and programs that draw upon a diversity of cultures, history, and musical influence. We are a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. EIN 82-2293229. Contributions are tax deductible for income, gift, and estate taxes.
For more information, visit www.RoadToRock.org.
The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 • 9 West Cass St • Joliet, IL 60432 815-927-1540 • RoadToRock.org
Ron Romero
Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66
+1 815-955-1247
email us here
Illinois Rock & Roll Museum Hall of Fame Announcement