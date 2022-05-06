More about Carr Opposes Biden Administration’s Creation of Disinformation Governance Board

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr has joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in opposing the Biden administration’s Disinformation Governance Board. In a letter sent to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the coalition writes that the creation of this board violates the constitutional freedoms that state attorneys general are responsible for defending.

“It is stunning that the Biden administration believes itself to be the arbiter of truth, so much so that it has devoted federal resources to the creation of this board,” said Carr.

“The President does not have the authority to censor public discourse and to do so would infringe upon the First Amendment right enjoyed by all law-abiding citizens. The creation of this board is alarming at best and unconstitutional at worst and must not go forward.”

The attorneys general argue that this government watchdog agency would abridge a citizen’s right to express their opinions and disagree with the government, furthering self-censorship rather than protecting freedom of speech. The board’s creation is also an example of federal overreach. There is no statutory authority to support its inception – particularly as the public’s elected representatives debate the issue of disinformation in Congress.

The letter further states that, “the Disinformation Governance Board, by its very existence, and almost certainly by design, threatens to ‘enforce silence’ when Americans wish to express views disfavored by the administration. It is therefore already chilling free speech and impeding the political process… This is unconstitutional, illegal, and un-American. Unless you turn back now and disband this Orwellian Disinformation Governance Board immediately, the undersigned will have no choice but to consider judicial remedies to protect the rights of their citizens.”

In addition to Georgia, the attorneys general from the following states also joined the letter: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

Read the letter here .