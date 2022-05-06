Japanese PM Kishida Fumio’s Vietnam visit helps advance bilateral ties: ambassador

VIETNAM, May 6 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio before their talks held in Hà Nội on May 1. — VNA/VNS Photo

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s recent visit to Việt Nam has brought the bilateral extensive strategic partnership to a new period which is more pragmatic and effective, Vietnamese Ambassador Vũ Hồng Nam has noted.

The diplomat told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) that the official visit was significant as it marked a milestone in the relationship and affirmed the resolve of the two countries’ leaders to open up a new page of the “Extensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia” between Việt Nam and Japan.

During the visit, Kishida had meetings with Vietnamese key leaders, including Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trong, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

Their good personal sentiments are likely to create a firm foundation for the long-term development of the friendship and cooperation between the two countries and peoples, according to Nam.

Economic cooperation was the main focus of the talks between the leaders, he said, adding that a total of 23 important documents were reached during the visit, covering economy-trade, science-technology, transportation, digital transformation and innovation.

The two sides laid an emphasis on priority cooperation spheres – the diversification of sources of supply, digital transformation and technological renovation. The Japanese government pledged to support 39 firms operating in these fields.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese side was interested in new-generation official development assistance (ODA) with high incentives and streamlined, flexible procedures in strategic infrastructure in transport, climate change response, digital transformation, and health care.

In their meetings, both Vietnamese and Japanese leaders affirmed the significance of 2023 as the year marks the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties, and agreed to establish national organising committees in charge of holding major celebration events.

Regarding political security, they consented to continue their close coordination at regional and international forums like the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the East Asia Summit (EAS), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), the United Nations and the Mekong-Japan cooperation.

They will work together with other members to implement and expand the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and effectively realise the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

The sides touched upon their common views on the settlement of disputes and differences by peaceful measures, including the respect for diplomatic and legal processes, and in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS).

They also highlighted the comprehensive, full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), soon reaching an effective and substantive Code of Conduct (COC) in line with international law.

The leaders were resolved to soon bring Vietnamese longan to Japan, paving waves for other fruits such as grape, grapefruit, avocado and rambutan to access the market.

Nam suggested Vietnamese businesses pay heed to longan quality, sterilisation and post-harvest preservation and make plans to put the fruit on Japanese supermarket shelves next September.

Việt Nam should pay more attention to high-tech agriculture and enhance production cooperation chains to churn out agricultural products that satisfy Japan’s requirements, he noted.

The ambassador held that the Vietnamese and Japanese economies had become increasingly reciprocal, and the number of Japanese firms in Việt Nam was expected to rise in the time ahead.

To promote the bilateral ties, Nam stressed the need for the two countries to step up the communication work to educate their young generations about the heartfelt and trustworthy relationship. — VNS