Party Central Committee discusses resolutions on agriculture, collective economy

VIETNAM, May 6 -

A view of fifth session of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee. — VNA/VNS Photo Phương Hoa

HÀ NỘI — The 13th-tenure Party Central Committee entered the third day of its fifth session on Friday in Hà Nội.

In the morning, the Party Central Committee scrutinised a project that reviews the 15-year implementation of a resolution on agriculture, farmer, and rural areas issued at the 7th session of the 10th-tenure Party Central Committee in August 2008.

On behalf of the Politburo, Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ presided over the plenary discussion.

In the afternoon, officials worked in groups to look into a project reviewing the 20-year implementation of a resolution on the continued reform, development and effective improvement of the collective economy. This resolution was adopted at the 5th session of the 9th-tenure Party Central Committee in March 2002. — VNS