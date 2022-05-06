“Neighbourhood — Documentary Photography Exhibition by Chan Hin Io” transmits the history, culture and collective memory of the city

MACAU, May 6 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the exhibition “Neighbourhood — Documentary Photography Exhibition by Chan Hin Io” is held from today to 24 July at No. 10, Pátio da Eterna Felicidade. Admission is free and all are welcome to visit.

The exhibition features 26 works of documentary photography taken by local photographer Chan Hin Io between 2004 and 2021, which were taken mainly in the old districts around Rua dos Ervanários, Rua das Estalagens and Rua de Cinco de Outubro. The photographer Chan Hin Io has resided and set up a studio in Pátio da Eterna Felicidade for many years. Themed “Neighbourhood”, the exhibition showcases photographic works in a simple and natural style, presenting the daily lives of residents, landscapes of streets and alleys, dwellings in the neighbourhood, traditional shops and street vendors in the old districts. The works capture the warm and harmonious interaction among the residents in the neighbourhood, showing the keen observation of the photographer.

Having resided in Macao since 1999, photographer Chan Hin Io mainly focuses on the cultural and urban landscape of Macao. His works, endowed with the significant artistic, historical and cultural interests, serve as carriers of collective memory of Macao, which record the changes of Macao’s scenery and the rise and fall of various industries in the old districts. Through the exhibition, IC hopes to strengthen the bonds between the residents of Pátio da Eterna Felicidade and the community, and deepen public’s knowledge of the Pátio da Eterna Felicidade and its adjacent areas, thereby transmitting the history, culture and collective memory of Macao.

The exhibition “Neighbourhood — Documentary Photography Exhibition by Chan Hin Io” is held from today to 24 July at No. 10, Pátio da Eterna Felicidade (the entrance is at Beco dos Faitiões, which can be reached from Rua de Santo António/ Rua de S. Paulo). The exhibition is open from 10am to 7pm daily including public holidays. Admission is free. IC has been strictly following the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and will implement appropriate measures for the event. To comply with the SAR Government’s epidemic prevention and control measures, all visitors must wear their own masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR Code” (also known as “Venue Code”) and “Macao Health Code” of the day, maintain social distancing, and follow the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on site.

For enquires about the exhibition, please contact IC through tel. no. 8988 4000 during office hours or email info.ddav@icm.gov.mo.