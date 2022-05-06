MACAU, May 6 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for January - March 2022 decreased by 1.4% over the previous period (December 2021 - February 2022) to 259.8. The indices for the Macao Peninsula (261.0) and Taipa & Coloane (254.9) dropped by 0.9% and 3.3% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (276.5) decreased by 1.5% from the previous period, with the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (269.6) and Taipa & Coloane (304.1) dropping by 1.2% and 2.6% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 11 and 20 years old and for those over 20 years old dipped by 2.0% and 1.8% respectively, whereas the index for those between 6 and 10 years old grew by 1.5%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (303.9) went down by 4.0%.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres and for those with a floor area of 100 square metres and over decreased by 4.7% and 2.9% respectively, while the index for those with an area between 50 and 74.9 went up by 0.2%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the indices for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less and for those with more than seven storeys fell by 2.0% and 1.6% respectively.

Analysed by quarter, the overall residential property price index in the first quarter of 2022 dropped by 2.9% quarter-to-quarter.