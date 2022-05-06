101VOICE wins 2022 Internet Telephony Product of the Year

The 23rd Annual TMC INTERNET TELEPHONY awards recognised the innovation and excellence of 101VOICE’s cloud telephony solutions with a Product of the Year win.

It is a deep honor to be recognized for our contributions to the IP Communications space. We work hard to offer our customers everything they could need or want from a Unified Communications solution.” — Arman Eghbali, President at 101VOICE

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 23rd Annual TMC INTERNET TELEPHONY awards have recognised the innovation and excellence of 101VOICE’s cloud telephony solutions with a Product of the Year win. The awards are presented by TMC, a global, integrated media company, and INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine.

101VOICE’s President, Arman Eghbali, says, “It is a deep honor to be recognized for our contributions to the IP Communications space. We work hard to ensure that our products offer our customers everything they could need or want from a Unified Communications (UC) solution. This could either be stand-alone technology, augmented to work with Microsoft Teams, or as a seamless migration path for legacy PBX platforms, such as Cisco Unified Communications Manager (CUCM). We are very proud of what we have helped our customers achieve through our solutions. For us to be noticed and rewarded in such a competitive industry is deeply gratifying.”

This marks the seventh year in a row that 101VOICE has scooped up this award. Thanks to the company’s ongoing commitment to product innovation, customers enjoy the way that 101VOICE easily adapts to their ever-shifting needs. Ideally suited for the public sector and government schools, 101VOICE has built an impressive reputation within this market. The company recently announced new updates to their applications, focused on the user experience and including single sign-on capabilities, enhanced video conferencing, and military-grade encryption, with more to follow in the future.

This award is but one of many for 101VOICE, which has won more than 40 industry awards since 2015. Already this year, 101VOICE has scooped up Friend of the Channel, Remote Work Pioneer, and the Customer Product of the Year awards.

TMC CEO, Rich Tehrani, says, “101VOICE is a leader in the VoIP and IP Communications industries and has demonstrated innovation and excellence. We look forward to seeing their future successes and continued leadership driving new solutions for their customers.”

About 101VOICE

101VOICE, the UC division of IT Management Corporation, is a leading provider of bleeding-edge Cloud-based UC solutions for the business sector. Based in Santa Clara, California, and with offices around the USA and branches in the UK, Brazil, China, and Australia, the company has won more than 40 awards for its innovative work in the UC space.

For more information on 101VOICE or its many UC solutions, please visit the company’s official website at https://www.101voice.com.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group.

About TMC

TMC is celebrating their 50th Anniversary in 2022. Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities.

Their in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through their custom lead generation programs, they provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, they bolster brand reputations with millions of impressions from display advertising on their news sites and newsletters.

TMC is a 360° marketing solution, offering comprehensive event and roadshow management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.