Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast by 2028

Market Trends – Increased demand from media & entertainment sector.

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market size is expected to reach USD 353.78 Billion at a steady CAGR of 29.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of NVMe market can be attributed to the rising demand for SSD amongst various consumers across the globe. NVMe supports low latency and operational performance in different applications, which is boost deployment, and in turn driving market revenue growth.

Surge in digitalization and rising need to manage and store data efficiently are other factors supporting growth of the market. NVMe facilitates efficient and quick access to SSDs and has evolved as a preferred interface for storage amongst enterprises. Increase in volumes of data generated and need for more efficient storage systems is another factor driving growth of NVMe market. Increased adoption of NVMe in data centers is also fueling growth of the market.

Key players in the market include Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Intel Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Dell EMC, Microchip Technology, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, and Renesas Electronics.

In May 2021, Kingston Technology announced the launch of NV1 NVMe PCIe SSD. NV1 is an ideal entry-level drive for first-time NVMe users with small form factor PCs and laptops. NV1 has substantial storage capacities of up to 2TB, consumes less power, emits less heat, and has quick load times, which makes it ideal for users requiring rapid responsiveness and ultra-fast data access, but having systems with limited storage space.

Hybrid deployment is a combination of remote and on-premises systems. Hybrid deployment is gaining traction as companies need to maintain backups of important files and data in case of any eventuality at the premises. Hybrid NVMe storage solutions are generally adopted by those enterprises seeking to reap the benefits of other deployment modes, while also keeping capital expenditure low in on-premises deployment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market on the basis of product, communication standard, deployment location, vertical, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solid-State Drives (SSDs)

Adapters

Servers

All-Flash Arrays

Adapters

Others (I/O Accelerator Blocks, Switches, and Controllers)

Communication Standard Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Ethernet

Infiniband

Fiber Channel

Deployment Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

Remote

Hybrid

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Healthcare

Consumer Goods & Retail

Media & Entertainment

Education & Research

Energy

Manufacturing

Business & Consulting

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

