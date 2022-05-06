Power Monitoring Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need to enhance energy efficiency and minimize energy costs are key factors driving global power monitoring market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to latest analysis by Emergen Research, Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need to enhance energy efficiency and minimize energy costs. Emergence of advanced power monitoring system allow users to obtain detailed information regarding the amount of energy consumed. Manufacturing and process industries are increasingly adopting power monitoring systems to manage, analyze, and control energy usage. Power monitoring systems provide detailed information about the amount of energy consumed, which helps in identifying a wide range of ways to boost efficiency by minimizing waste and reducing rates of energy consumption. These factors are expected to drive demand for power monitoring systems during the forecast period.

Rapid industrialization and the subsequent surge in electricity demand from commercial and residential sectors is driving demand for smart meters. Moreover, increasing investment in digitalization of electrical systems coupled with efforts to expand grid infrastructure is boosting demand for smart meters. Rising adoption of smart meters is helping in more efficient energy consumption across different industrial verticals. Increasing investment in manufacturing and process industry for installation of smart meters to efficiently monitor power consumption is boosting growth of the global power monitoring market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/656

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key players in the market include Schneider Electric, ABB, Eaton Corporation plc, Siemens AG, General Electric, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric, Omron Corporation, and Yokogawa Electric.

Highlights from the Report

In February 2020, Eaton, which is a power management company, announced the complete acquisition of Power Distribution, Inc., which is a leading supplier of mission critical power distribution, power monitoring equipment, and services and static switching for data centers and commercial and industrial customers.

Hardware segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising need to enhance energy efficiency and minimize energy costs is expected to drive revenue growth of the hardware components segment going ahead.

Manufacturing & process industry segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for secure, reliable, and uninterrupted supply of power among manufacturing and process industries is a key factor boosting demand for power monitoring systems.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/656

The report provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global power monitoring market on the basis of component, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Hardware

Services

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Datacenters

Utilities & Renewables

Manufacturing & Process Industry

Electric Vehicle Charging stations

Public Infrastructure

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market.

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/656

Key Points of Power Monitoring Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Power Monitoring market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Power Monitoring market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Dermal Regeneration Template Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dermal-regeneration-template-market

Smart Product Vending Machines Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-product-vending-machines-market

Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/maritime-autonomous-surface-ships-market

Sound Bar Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sound-bar-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.