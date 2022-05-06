Wi-Fi as a Service Market Demand, Size, Industry Growth and Share Analysis Research Report till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Increasing government initiatives to develop smart city projects

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wi-Fi as a service market size is expected to reach USD 14.51 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing implementation of public Wi-Fi, rising demand for Wi-Fi as a service to reduce capital and operational expenditure, and increasing government initiatives towards smart city projects. However, rising concerns regarding data security and privacy is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global Wi-Fi as a service market to some extent over the forecast period.

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Wi-Fi as a Service market along with crucial statistical data about the Wi-Fi as a Service market. The research study provides historical data and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key players in the market include Extreme Networks Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., Wi-Fi-Soft Solutions Pvt. Ltd., CommScope Inc., Viasat Inc., iPass Inc., Riverbed Technology, Inc., Ubiquiti Inc., and Mist Systems, Inc.

Highlights from the Report

The managed services segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of managed services among end-user to address budgetary constraints and lack of technological knowledge are some key factors expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of Wi-Fi as a service among large enterprises for better network security among large enterprises.

The outdoor location segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of outdoor access points for smart cities and at colleges and universities.

The report studies the historical data of the Wi-Fi as a Service Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Wi-Fi as a service market on the basis of service, organization size, location, end-use, and region:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Managed Services

Professional Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Indoor Location

Outdoor Location

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Retail

Healthcare

Education

BFSI

Government

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Telecom & IT

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Wi-Fi as a Service Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Wi-Fi as a Service market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Wi-Fi as a Service market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Wi-Fi as a Service market

