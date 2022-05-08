Organ on a Chip Market Booming Worldwide with Latest Trend, Analysis, Business Opportunities and Future Scope by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Organ on a Chip Market Size – USD 27.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 28.1%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global organ on a chip market size is expected to reach USD 209.4 Million at a steady CAGR of 28.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing demand for organ on a chip for drug development and screening to reduce monetary losses associated with drug failures. The cost-effectiveness, miniaturized scale, and accurate control of organ on a chip over the mechanical and chemical microenvironment are garnering significant traction across pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to reduce rate of drug failure.

human body organs are three-dimensional entities and their intricate behavior cannot be effectively modeled in two-dimensional cultures. Use of organ on a chip provide a microenvironment that mimics the pathophysiological conditions of the human body and thus, helps in saving substantial financial losses by substituting the trial and error method with a more reliable and efficient process.

This report focuses on Professional Global Organ on a Chip Market 2027 volume and value at Global position, indigenous position and company position.

Some of the Top companies Influencing in this Market include:

MIMETAS BV, SynVivo Inc., Emulate Inc., InSphero AG, CN Bio, Nortis Inc., Organovo Holdings Inc., TissUse GmbH, AxoSim Inc., and Kirkstall Ltd

Market Segment Analysis:

Market analysis is furnished for the worldwide markets which include improvement tendencies, hostile view evaluation, and key regions development. Development policies and plans are discussed in addition to manufacturing strategies and fee systems are also analyzed. This file additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand, charge, sales and gross margins.

Some Key Highlights of the Report :

Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of deaths worldwide. The advent of organ on a chip has allowed conducting of invitro cardiac tissue’s bionic researches. A heart-on-chip reproduces heart mechanisms to test drug compounds quickly and study the heart cells’ response.

The microphysiological heart-on-chip provides a simple and cost-effective means to study cardiovascular diseases, develop drugs and test cardiotoxicity, provide personalized medication, and regenerate damaged tissues.

organ on a chip, including liver, lungs, brain, or heart deliver an enhanced functionality level and biology control to imitate the effects that would occur by the application of a personal care and cosmetic product in the human biological system and, thus, helps to predict effectiveness of a cosmetic product and its side-effects on humans.

Organ on a Chip Market Segmentation

Emergen Research has segmented the global organ on a chip market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Liver-on-Chip

Multiple organ on a chip

Kidney-on-Chip

Heart-on-Chip

Lung-on-Chip

Intestine-on-Chip

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Drug Discovery

Physiological Model Development

Toxicology Research

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Pharmaceutical Firms

Research Institutes

Personal Care Industry

Others

Organ on a Chip Market Regional Segmentation;

North America(U.S., Canada)

Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Research covers the following objectives:

To study and analyze the Global Organ on a Chip Market by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of Organ on a Chip Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Organ on a Chip Market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Organ on a Chip Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

