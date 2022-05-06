High Performance Computing Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report till 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing emphasis on hybrid HPC systems is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global High Performance Computing (HPC) market size reached USD 42.00 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing emphasis on hybrid HPC systems is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Enterprises are emphasizing hybrid HPC solutions due to increasing need for HPC solutions and technological advancements. Information Technology (IT) teams are working hard to find a balance between cloud and on-premises HPC solutions. On-premises HPC resources are being scaled out as needed by enterprises, and simultaneously, Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) are offering turn-key HPC solution settings geared to organizations’ unique workload demands. A hybrid HPC solution improves efficiency, and also addresses security and privacy concerns while lowering maintenance costs. Therefore, growing emphasis on hybrid HPC solutions is expected to provide significant opportunities for revenue growth of the global HPC market.

However, risk of data loss is a major factor expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period. Data is becoming the primary driver for businesses, with many relying on digital services, e-commerce, and cloud storage. Although deleted data can be retrieved in some situations, this procedure usually requires intervention of IT specialists. Data loss is a serious threat to organizations of all kinds, and therefore, risk of data loss can restrict revenue growth of the global market.

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the High Performance Computing market along with crucial statistical data. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies profiled in the market report include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Dell, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Atos SE, and Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Highlights from the Report

Solution segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of high-performance computing across various industries is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

On-premises segment revenue is expected to register a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing emphasis placed by governments of various countries on safeguarding sensitive national defense data.

Healthcare segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period. HPC technologies provide the computing capacity required for applications and aid in addressing difficulties in healthcare and life sciences industries, which is expected to increase their adoption further in the healthcare industry and thus, drive revenue growth of this segment.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the High Performance Computing industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global High Performance Computing (HPC) market on the basis of component, deployment, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Solution

Servers

Storage

Networking Device

Software

Services

Design & Consulting

Integration & Deployment

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Media & Entertainment

Government & Defense

Education & Research

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Gaming

Transportation

Retail

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

