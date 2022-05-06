Industrial Fabric Market SWOT Analysis & Key Business Stratagems | ContiTech AG, Fitesa SA, Russett Holdings, DuPont

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for industrial fabrics in automotive applications is a significant factor driving global industrial fabric market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial fabric market size is expected to reach USD 204.80 Billion and register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growth of the construction sector and increasing emphasis on infrastructure development. Increasing use of industrial fabrics in the construction sector has substantially improved construction quality. Industrial fabrics find extensive use in construction of dams, tunnels, bridges, and highways/roads, due to their excellent mechanical properties, including lightweight, resilience, and robustness, and better resistance to factors such as chemical degradation, creep, deterioration by pollutants/ contaminants in the air or moisture/rain. Also, these fabrics can withstand impact of UV rays and corrosive acids.

The industrial fabric report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global industrial fabric market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Increasing global population and rising need for high crop yield has fueled demand for industrial fabrics. Using herbicides and pesticide alone is not sufficient to meet rising demand for grains, vegetables, and fruits, and hence high-performance fabrics are used in green houses, shade/poly houses, as well as in open fields to protect crops from environmental factors such as moisture, temperature, and humidity. Also, these fabrics protect agriculture output from rain, wind, and birds. Some examples of industrial fabrics in agriculture include bird net windshield, sunscreen, hail protection net, mulch mat, and harvesting net.

Leading Companies of the Industrial Fabric Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

DuPont, GR Henderson Co. Textile Ltd., Russett Holdings, Johns Manville, ContiTech AG, Fitesa SA, Toray Industries Inc., Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc., Beaulieu Technical Textiles, and Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By fiber type, the polyester segment contributed a significantly large revenue share to the global market in 2020. Polyester fiber is highly versatile and finds wide application in production of clothing due to its high durability and tenacity. Also, as a robust fiber material used in industries, this fiber type is appropriate for repetitive and strong movements. The water-repelling property of polyester makes it an appropriate material in industrial settings requiring water resistance fabrics.

By application, conveyor belt segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020. Industrial fabrics are deployed as width fiber in conveyor belts to enhance fastener retention and rip resistance, along with abrasion resistance. Conveyor belts produced from polyester are developed for use in applications needing improved belt resistance to pyrolysis. Also, use of fibers such as polyamide that are tough and highly resistant to abrasion extend longevity of conveyor belts.

Industrial fabric market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to rapid advancements in technology, strict legislative regulations for worker safety in industrial settings, and high demand for industrial fabrics from end-use applications. In addition, presence of leading market players such as DuPont is causative of robust market revenue growth.

In June 2019, Milliken & Company, which is a leading textile producer, made an announcement about entering into an agreement for the acquisition of Polartec, which is a company that offers performance textiles for military and outdoor apparel.

Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial fabric market on the basis of fiber type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polyamide

Polyester

Aramid

Composite

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Direct

Indirect

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transmission Belt

Conveyor Belt

Protective Clothing

Flame resistant Apparel

Automotive

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Industrial Fabric market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Industrial Fabric market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Industrial Fabric market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Industrial Fabric industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Industrial Fabric market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Industrial Fabric industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

