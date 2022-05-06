IoT Chip Market Top Players, Emerging Trends, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, and Forecasts Report 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for IoT-enabled wearables is driving IoT chip market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Internet of Things (IoT) chip market size reached USD 13.05 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for wearables such as fitness trackers, gaming simulators, smart posture trainers, smart shoes, and Near-Field Communication (NFC) smart rings is driving global IoT chip market revenue growth.

NFC ring embedded with network connectivity, sensors, and software enables individuals to share and exchange data. Features such as automatic running, program lock, business card share, and intelligent door lock are present in NFC rings. Thus, NFC rings eliminate the need for carrying car keys, credit cards, and door keys. One can easily unlock their home’s door with the help of NFC ring if the door has an NFC-enabled lock.

The Global IoT Chip Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the IoT Chip market with regards to the current and emerging trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and forecast estimation for revenue and market share. The report is an all-inclusive document providing important details focusing on growth statistics, estimation of revenue shares and growth, market valuation, and also emphasizes the competitive landscape, business opportunities, and strategic alliances and approaches undertaken by the dominant industry players.

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyses the key companies operating in the industry:

Samsung, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Microchip Technology Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, and MediaTek Inc.

The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global IoT Chip market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Logic device segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Revenue growth of this segment is attributed to increasing use of field-programmable gate arrays in wearable devices as it allows improved prototyping and reprogramming ability for debugging.

Consumer electronics segment revenue is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period due to rising demand for IoT-enabled wearables, including smartwatches. In addition, increasing adoption of smart appliances for home automation such as voice assistance, safety & security, air & water quality monitoring, lighting control, and locks is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period. In addition, IoT chips significantly improve security of smartphones.

Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to rising adoption of IoT chips in smart city development and deployment in countries including China, Japan, Taiwan, and India. Besides, increasing application of IoT chip in process automation and manufacturing industry is expected to drive revenue growth during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT chip market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Logic Device

Field-Programmable Gate Array

Memory Device

Dynamic Random-Access Memory

Static Random-Access Memory

Sensor

Heart Rate Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Blood Glucose Sensor

Image Sensor

Flow Sensor

Blood Oxygen Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Gas Sensor

Motion & Position Sensor

Electrocardiogram Sensor

Inertial Measurement Unit

Accelerometer

Processor

Application Processor

Digital Signal Processor

Microcontroller

Connectivity IC

Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Ethernet

Ant+

Thread

Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

Global Navigation Satellite System Module

The study segments the IoT Chip industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2022 – 2030 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the IoT Chip market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the IoT Chip market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the IoT Chip market.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

