3D Printing Software and Services Market 2020 Latest Innovations, Business Scenario Outlook By 2027

Investment by the government on 3D printing projects and reduction in manufacturing cost, along with process downtime, will drive the market demand.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D printing software & services market is forecasted to be worth USD 9,571.6 Million by 2027. The industry for 3D printing software & services is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application in consumer products, motor vehicles, and medicals, among others. The reduction in errors and overall time and development cost, ease in manufacturing, and the ability to build very intricate tailored designs are driving the market growth. The market is revolutionizing the industry, with automation becoming a norm in manufacturing sectors.

It will witness increased investment by manufacturing companies as it reduces cost by limiting the need for man force and can produce goods locally. However, deployment of large-scale 3D printing software & services is quite high, and the lack of governing bodies for the regulation of the market will curb the growth of the 3D printing software & services market.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Some major companies in the market report include 3D Systems, Stratasys, GE Additive, EOS GmbH, Voxeljet, SLM Solutions, Hewlett Packard, Optomec, Autodesk, and Protolabs, among others.

Global 3D Printing Software & Services Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global 3D Printing Software & Services market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the 3D Printing Software & Services market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the 3D Printing Software & Services market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the 3D Printing Software & Services industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

The report projects the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global 3D Printing Software & Services Market on the basis of component, process, application, industry verticals, technology, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Design Software

Scanning Software

Pinter Software

Inspection Software

Service

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Vat Photopolymerization

Binder Jetting

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Functional Part Manufacturing

Prototyping

Tooling

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Engineering

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Products

Healthcare

Energy

Education

Printed Electronics

Architecture and Construction

Food and Culinary

Automotive

Jewelry

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Inkjet Printing

Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP)

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Direct Light Projection (DLP)

Others

Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2019, Stratasys made an announcement about the launch of Work Order Management Software for application 3D Printing workshops

In the medical sector, 3D printing software & services are used to make implants, scaffolds, surgical instruments, and prosthetics. The growing demand for advanced medical products and prosthetics are propelling the demand for the market.

Digital fabrication technology has made 3D prototyping cost-effective and less time-consuming. A variety of materials can be used for the prototype application, such as cheap PLA, durable nylon, impact-resistant ABS, and others. The prototyping application segment is forecasted to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. 3D Printing Software & Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. 3D Printing Software & Services Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. 3D Printing Software & Services Market By Process Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. 3D Printing Software & Services Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. 3D Printing Software & Services Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 9. 3D Printing Software & Services Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 10. 3D Printing Software & Services Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

