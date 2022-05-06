Implementation Of Radio Frequency In The Mouse Market Boosts The Demand

Mouse Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing technological advances is a major trend gaining popularity in the mouse market. The implementation of new technology such as the radio frequency mouse has led to an increase in the use of these devices across different industries. For instance, Logitech, a USA based computer peripherals and software company launched G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse equipped with the latest Hero 16K sensor. With 11 programmable keys, this new high-end wireless gaming mouse can be programmed to perform unique actions or run macros based on requirements.

The rising prevalence of gamers using the mouse for gaming is a key factor driving the mouse market growth. According to a survey conducted by EEDAR, an NPD Group Company in the US, 67% of the total population plays games, making for 211.2 million total gamers in the country. There is a growth in the number of gamers each year and with the introduction of new games, the requirement is likely to rise which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the mouse sector. The key actions such as slashing, attacking, hacking and targeting that users perform in every PC game require mouse movements. For instance, in Street Fighter, fighters are controlled by mouse movements. Also, in the Mortal Kombat game, mouse and keyboard are used by default to control the game. According to the mouse market analysis, the rising prevalence of gamers is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The global mouse market size is expected to grow from $1.94 billion in 2021 to $2.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The computer mouse market share is expected to reach $2.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Major players covered in the global mouse industry are Logitech International S.A, Razer Inc, Microsoft Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd, SteelSeries, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Apple Inc, A4TECH, Madcatz, Samsung Group, AZIO Corp., Rapoo, ASUS, Aulacn, Fuhlen, Lbots, Corsair, Roccat and Mionix.

TBRC’s global mouse market report is segmented by product type into wired, wireless, by distribution channel into online store, supermarket, direct store, by end-use into residential, commercial.



Mouse Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Wired, Wireless), By Distribution Channel (Online store, Supermarket, Direct Store), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a mouse market overview, forecast mouse market size and growth for the whole market, mouse market segments, geographies, mouse market trends, mouse market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

