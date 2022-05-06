Medical Polymers Market Research Report 2022-2028 | Increasing demand for Medical Diagnosis, Treatments, and Surgeries

Reports And Data

Medical Polymers Market Key Driving Factors are Rapidly growing medical industry & technological advancements resulting in rising demand of Industry Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical polymers market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a double-digit revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Major factors driving market revenue growth include increasing patient pool, especially elderly individuals suffering from different types of health complications, requiring special hospital care. Rapidly growing medical industry and technological advancements are other factors resulting in rising demand for medical polymers, which in turn is expected to drive global market revenue growth going ahead.

Medical polymers are widely used in healthcare devices for different applications such as pharmaceutical packaging, surgical instruments, medical disposables including gloves, syringes, forceps, etc. Increasing demand for biodegradable medical polymers for 3D printed implants, medical and surgical tubing, hip-joint replacement, dental and spinal implants, etc. is another major factor driving revenue growth of the global medical polymers market.

Medical resins and fibers, medical elastomers, and biodegradable medical polymers are the major types of medical polymers. Medical resins and fibers include polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, polypropylene, and others. Growing demand for medical elastomers such as rubber latex and styrene block copolymer is a factor contributing to growth of the global medical polymers market. Properties such as high thermal and chemical resistance, flexibility, and strength, are resulting in increasing use of these polymers to replace metal and glass material in medicals applications. Medical polymers are commonly used in medical disposables and pharmaceutical packaging due to lightweight properties, biocompatibility, and cost-effectiveness.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include - SABIC, Bayer, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Celanese Corporation, DuPont, Solvay S.A., The Dow Chemical Company, Covestro, Eastman Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Borealis AG, Huizhou Foryou Medical Device Co., Ltd., Kraton Corporation, and Victrex plc.

Consumers are placing a higher importance on sustainability and, as a result, are choosing items based on factors like circularity and carbon footprint. Furthermore, consumer concern about carbon emissions has prompted increased investment in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and transportation decarbonization. These developments have had considerable impact on chemical end sectors, particularly in the automobile and construction industries. COVID-19 has exacerbated the situation by lowering the automobile and construction industries (as well as many others) and disrupting current supply lines.

The adoption of digital technologies by oil, gas, and chemical firms has been fueled primarily by cost savings and greater reliability. Many organizations in these areas saw excellent benefits from advanced market sensing, improved operational optimization, and expanded usage of "in silico" simulations. Companies' existing digital technologies provided an advantage with the abrupt entrance of COVID-19 and the accompanying shutdown of facilities and work sites, but they were often insufficient for the level of remote working and cybersecurity that was suddenly required.

Region Outlook:

North America market is expected to account for a substantially large revenue share during the forecast period. Well-established healthcare industry and infrastructure in countries such as the US and Canada is boosting growth of the North America medical polymers market. High volume production of biodegradable plastic materials which are widely used in hospitals and surgical centers is expected to continue to propel growth of the medical polymers market in North America. Moreover, increasing investments in technological advancements by manufacturers operating in the region is further driving growth of the market.

Asia Pacific market revenue registered a rapid CAGR in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid developments in developing economies, increasing healthcare expenditure coupled with rising demand for medical polymers for manufacturing medical devices and equipment is expected to propel growth of the Asia Pacific medical polymers market during the forecast period. Rapidly increasing geriatric population, rising health complications, and ongoing research and development in medical technology are key factors supporting growth of medical polymers markets in India, Japan, and China. This is expected to further support growth of the Asia Pacific market and contribute to global medical polymers market growth going ahead.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Medical Resins and Fibers

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polystyrene (PS)

Medical Elastomers

Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC)

Rubber Latex

Biodegradable Plastics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Medical Devices & Equipment

Medical Packaging

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Tons, 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

