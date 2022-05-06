Wireless Audio Device Market Players Focus On Expanding The Customer Base By Launching New Products

Wireless Audio Device Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the wireless audio device market. Companies in the wireless audio device industry are developing new technologies and launching new products into the market to expand the company’s customer base and meet customers’ requirements. For instance, in March 2021, Sonos, a US-based audio products manufacturing company introduced Sonos Roam, an ultra-portable compact size smart speaker that is connected completely to Wi-Fi at home and is also easily switched to Bluetooth when outside. It can simultaneously connect to both of them making it seamlessly streaming.

The global wireless audio device market size is expected to grow from $20.85 billion in 2021 to $26.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.0%. The global wireless audio devices market size is expected to grow to $60.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.4%.

The rise in the adoption of wireless devices is expected to propel the growth of the wireless audio device market going forward. Wireless devices are electronic devices such as smartphones, routers, radios, tablets, Bluetooth mice, and keyboards that use radio signals to communicate and do not require a physical wire. The rapid increase in the adoption of wireless devices is promoting the demand for the adoption of wireless audio devices by consumers for entertainment purposes. For instance, according to DataReportal, an online reference library, the number of smartphones in use is rapidly growing at an annual rate of 5.7%, with an average of approximately 1 million new smartphones in use every day. Therefore, the rise in the adoption of wireless devices is driving the growth of the wireless audio device market.

Major players covered in the global wireless audio device industry are Apple Inc., Boat Lifestyle, Bose Corporation, DEI Holdings Inc., Harman International Industries Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, LG Electronics, Logitech International S.A., Plantronics Inc., Samsung, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Shure Incorporated, Sonos Inc., Sony Corporation, Vizio Inc., and Voxx International Corporation.

TBRC’s global wireless audio device market report is segmented by product into sound bars, wireless speakers, wireless headsets and microphones, by technology into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, airplay, by application into commercial, consumer, automotive.

