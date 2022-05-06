Outsourcing In The Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market Ensures Improved Quality Of Routine Activities

Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsourcing of microbiological testing to contract testing laboratories is becoming popular in the global pharma microbiology testing kits market. Outsourcing of routine microbiological testing activities controls and ensures better quality and safety of raw materials, intermediates, and finished products. The contract testing laboratories are outsourced with some testing areas such as stability testing, raw material testing, method validation, microbial testing, environmental monitoring, physical characterization, batch-release testing, bioanalytical testing, and others. For instance, the global healthcare analytical testing market is projected to expand to $4.13 billion by 2021 at a growth rate of 11.3%.

The global pharma microbiology testing kits market size is expected to grow from $5.12 billion in 2021 to $5.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The global pharma microbiology testing kit market is expected to grow to $7.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

Pharma microbiology testing kits market analysis shows that the rise in the incidence of infectious diseases is one of the prime drivers of the market. According to CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention), infectious diseases such as Hepatitis A, B, and C, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) are increasing their prevalence globally. WHO report indicated that there were about 1.4 million cases of Hepatitis A reported globally every year. According to the pharma microbiology testing kits market research, the increasing number of infectious disease cases due to infected needle injections, unprotected sex, homelessness, lack of access to medical care, and other socioeconomic challenges drive the market.

Major players covered in the global pharma microbiology testing kits industry are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, ThermoFisher Scientific, Lucideon, SGS SA, ToxiKon, Pace Analytical Services, Boston Analytics, Charles River Laboratories International, and Nelson Laboratories.

TBRC’s global pharma microbiology testing kits market report is segmented by product into consumables, equipment, by test into endotoxin testing, sterility testing, microbial examination, environmental monitoring, others, by end user into hospitals and diagnostic centers, custom lab service providers, academic and research institutes.



Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Consumables, Equipment), By Test (Endotoxin Testing, Sterility Testing, Microbial Examination, Environmental Monitoring), By End User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers, Academic & Research Institutes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a pharma microbiology testing kits market overview, pharma microbiology testing kits market forecast pharma microbiology testing kits market size and pharma microbiology testing kits market growth for the whole market, pharma microbiology testing kits market segments, pharma microbiology testing kits market geographies, pharma microbiology testing kits market trends, pharma microbiology testing kits market drivers, pharma microbiology testing kits market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

